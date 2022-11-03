Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.
Lincoln National has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
Lincoln National Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of LNC opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $77.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
