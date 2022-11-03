Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of LNC opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

