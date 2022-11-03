Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,935.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.