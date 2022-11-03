Linear Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $88.60 million and $14.06 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,310.91 or 0.31141272 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

