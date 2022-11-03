Liquity Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Liquity has a market capitalization of $59.06 million and $1.30 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,612,738 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

