Liquity USD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.62 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005116 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $189.88 million and $10.62 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 183,377,196 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

