Litecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $61.67 or 0.00304155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and $1.48 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023272 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001306 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002916 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,530,131 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

