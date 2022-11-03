Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.73 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $61.96 or 0.00305559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.43 billion and $1.73 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022964 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001314 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002978 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00019033 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,528,294 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
