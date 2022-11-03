Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Littelfuse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $14.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $204.28. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,704. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $334.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

