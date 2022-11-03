Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $295.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS stock opened at $208.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth $33,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.