Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,302 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Livent worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Livent by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Livent by 761.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 558,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LTHM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 115,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

