Loom Network (LOOM) Market Capitalization Tops $64.86 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $64.86 million and $13.77 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

