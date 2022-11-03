Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,215 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $28,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRVN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 68.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 236,815 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,475,998.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,007,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock worth $298,492,725 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.05 million. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

