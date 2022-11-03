Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 38,085 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,085 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.44% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.26. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

