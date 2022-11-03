Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $20.67 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,470 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.11% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,453,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,135,000 after buying an additional 801,217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $64,741,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 814,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,705,000 after buying an additional 476,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $77.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.