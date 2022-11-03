Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $24.88 Million Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,460 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Semtech were worth $24,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 130.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 33.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 368.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Semtech’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Semtech to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

