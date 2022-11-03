Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $28.91 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.19% of Insulet worth $28,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 261.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 153.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $261.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.69. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Insulet to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.07.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

