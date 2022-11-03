Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $30.39 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,844 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $30,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $130.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

