Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 1,751 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.72% of STAAR Surgical worth $24,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth $32,339,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 531.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $407,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 254,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 122,418 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 105.40 and a beta of 1.11. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $122.32.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

