Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.44% of Glacier Bancorp worth $23,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 38.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

GBCI stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

