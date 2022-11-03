Loopring Reaches Market Cap of $363.16 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, Loopring has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $363.16 million and $57.78 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.22 or 0.30906367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012071 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

