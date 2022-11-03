Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Repligen worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 4.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 5.7% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

Repligen Stock Down 7.6 %

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $171.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.61. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $304.00. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.