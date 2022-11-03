Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,259 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,374,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 440,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,707 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ALK stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.