Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 559,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,161,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after buying an additional 335,349 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 863,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 307,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth $894,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 over the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

LBTYA stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

