Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Comerica worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point cut their target price on Comerica to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.