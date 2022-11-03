Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 711,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 262,822 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $10,998,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 1st quarter valued at $10,875,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter.

UHAL opened at $546.72 on Thursday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $447.92 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $536.20 and a 200-day moving average of $521.03.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.80 by ($0.77). AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

