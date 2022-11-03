Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of IDACORP worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IDACORP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDA stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

