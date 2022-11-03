Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,831 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.71 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.