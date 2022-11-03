Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 313.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of FAF opened at $49.55 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

