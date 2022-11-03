Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,580 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,580 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of onsemi by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of onsemi by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.23.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

