Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,882 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $172.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.70. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.78.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,368 shares of company stock valued at $21,374,004. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

