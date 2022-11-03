Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $172.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

