LUKSO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117.28 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $7.85 or 0.00038868 BTC on major exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $117.28 million and approximately $980,350.00 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003295 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.99 or 0.30959934 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000381 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012092 BTC.
LUKSO Token Profile
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for LUKSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUKSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.