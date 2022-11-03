Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 182,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

