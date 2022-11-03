Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 52,478 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the average daily volume of 21,797 put options.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,400,520. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

