Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $2,909.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

