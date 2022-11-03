Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

LUNMF stock opened at $5.38 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.57%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

