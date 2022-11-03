Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Head-To-Head Review

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMX Royalty and Lundin Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $7.53 million 25.63 -$23.74 million ($0.05) -34.99 Lundin Mining $3.33 billion 1.25 $780.35 million $0.70 7.69

Profitability

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lundin Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares EMX Royalty and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -16.07% 1.28% 0.88% Lundin Mining 15.70% 10.98% 7.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EMX Royalty and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lundin Mining 0 7 4 0 2.36

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.57%. Lundin Mining has a consensus price target of $9.82, suggesting a potential upside of 82.49%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats EMX Royalty on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

