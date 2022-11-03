M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.50 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 94.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

