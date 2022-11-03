M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 1,550 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.95. 46,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

