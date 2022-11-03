M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 13.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Diageo by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.15) to GBX 3,350 ($38.73) in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.72) to GBX 4,500 ($52.03) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.96. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

