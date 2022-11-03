M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 561.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $78.27. 243,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.57.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.