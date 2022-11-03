M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 2.2% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $63.26. 53,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,781. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

