M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAGGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. TheStreet cut STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

