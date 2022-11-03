M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 59,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. 36,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,238. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

