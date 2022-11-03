M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 253,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 754,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 156,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 193,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,705,660. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

