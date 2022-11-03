MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Ambra R. Roth Sells 1,520 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
