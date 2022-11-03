MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.28 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.78-0.82 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.26. 687,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 850,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $50,168,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,487 shares of company stock worth $56,410,117. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.