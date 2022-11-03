Macquarie Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.75 (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.7515 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.
Macquarie Group Trading Down 4.2 %
Macquarie Group stock opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $120.23. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $157.69.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
