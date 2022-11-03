Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,032,955 shares.The stock last traded at $54.13 and had previously closed at $54.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Magna International Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Magna International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Magna International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,342,000 after buying an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 38.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $9,227,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 50.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

