Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 31,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,032,955 shares.The stock last traded at $54.13 and had previously closed at $54.32.
MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.69.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
