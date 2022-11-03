Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

